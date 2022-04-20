x
Atlanta Hawks announce sellout for Game 3

Limited standing-room-only tickets available
Credit: AP
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and forward John Collins (20) defend during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ATLANTA — It will be standing room only at State Farm Arena as the Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat Friday.

Atlanta's NBA team announced that game seats are sold out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets are on sale, according to the team.

Miami is leading the best-of-seven matchup, most recently securing Game 2 on their home court Tuesday night. Atlanta will host the next two games.

Fans who snag a ticket for Game 3 will receive a limited-edition Hawks T-shirt. The shirt comes in the team's iconic red decorated with a Hawks logo and the team's playoff mantra "Believe Atlanta" in yellow across the chest.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Friday, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.

For ticket information, head to Hawks.com/Playoffs.

