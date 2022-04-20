Atlanta Hawks announce sellout for Game 3

Limited standing-room-only tickets available

ATLANTA — It will be standing room only at State Farm Arena as the Atlanta Hawks take on the Miami Heat Friday.

Atlanta's NBA team announced that game seats are sold out for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets are on sale, according to the team.

Miami is leading the best-of-seven matchup, most recently securing Game 2 on their home court Tuesday night. Atlanta will host the next two games.

Fans who snag a ticket for Game 3 will receive a limited-edition Hawks T-shirt. The shirt comes in the team's iconic red decorated with a Hawks logo and the team's playoff mantra "Believe Atlanta" in yellow across the chest.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Friday, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.