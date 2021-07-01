The big question for Hawks in Game 5: Will Trae play?

Equally important: Will Giannis take the court for the Bucks?

ATLANTA — The Hawks are two wins away from the NBA Finals, and if they could pull off a win tonight in Milwaukee they would have a chance to close out the series at home in Atlanta on Saturday.

The chances of that actually happening still hinge on the health statuses of the two most important players in the series: Trae Young and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trae is still listed as questionable for Atlanta as of Thursday morning. He was considered a game-time decision before Game 4 with a bone bruise in his foot before ultimately not playing. Giannis is considered doubtful for Game 5 after hyperextending his left knee - which basketball fans were happy to learn did not result in serious structural damage.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

: Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks What : Eastern Conference Finals Game 5

: Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 When : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Where : Milwaukee, Wisc.

: Milwaukee, Wisc. TV: TNT

Trae was an animated presence on the sideline in Game 4, and given how close it looked like the decision would be, another couple days of healing would make it seem like he's at least a pretty good chance to take the floor.

Giannis, on the other hand, after a pretty serious scare, seems unlikely to be good to go tonight - and possibly could still be out for the rest of the series.

That could be the major difference as Atlanta looks to reach the Finals for the first time in nearly 50 years.

In Game 4, the rest of the Hawks stepped up in a big way and had the Bucks on their back heels even before Giannis was injured - after he left the game, Atlanta ran away with it.

A game where the Hawks have Trae and the Bucks don't have Giannis would present a pretty big advantage for Atlanta.