Hawks to hold open practice as season full of anticipation nears

It's being held at State Farm Arena on Oct. 2.

ATLANTA — Hawks fans will soon get a chance to get their first live, in-person look at the team ahead of a season full of anticipation.

The Hawks are set to hold an open practice next weekend, Saturday Oct. 2, which will be at State Farm Arena at 6 p.m.

With a young core that came within two wins of the NBA Finals returning for 2021-22, there will be serious buzz in the air as fans get a chance to gather and look ahead to the promise of the new season.

Tickets for the event are $5. Masks will be required for those in attendance.

The team has plans to provide 1,500 fans who go with a limited-edition t-shirt, provided through their jersey patch sponsor Sharecare.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hawks fans back to State Farm Arena,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement. “Our Open Practice presented by Sharecare is an incredible opportunity to see our team’s newest players.”

Fans who want the t-shirt will need to get there before 5:30 p.m. - and probably even earlier, as it will be first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The open practice isn't the only event on schedule for next Saturday - the Hawks will also have their annual Rookie Talent Show afterward, which will feature this year's draft picks Jalen Johnson and Powder Springs native Sharife Cooper.