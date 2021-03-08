Hawks to hold open practice as season full of anticipation nears

ATLANTA — Hawks fans will soon get a chance to get their first live, in-person look at the team ahead of a season full of anticipation.
The Hawks are set to hold an open practice next weekend, Saturday Oct. 2, which will be at State Farm Arena at 6 p.m.
With a young core that came within two wins of the NBA Finals returning for 2021-22, there will be serious buzz in the air as fans get a chance to gather and look ahead to the promise of the new season.
Tickets for the event are $5. Masks will be required for those in attendance.
The team has plans to provide 1,500 fans who go with a limited-edition t-shirt, provided through their jersey patch sponsor Sharecare.
“We are thrilled to welcome Hawks fans back to State Farm Arena,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said in a statement. “Our Open Practice presented by Sharecare is an incredible opportunity to see our team’s newest players.”
Fans who want the t-shirt will need to get there before 5:30 p.m. - and probably even earlier, as it will be first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The open practice isn't the only event on schedule for next Saturday - the Hawks will also have their annual Rookie Talent Show afterward, which will feature this year's draft picks Jalen Johnson and Powder Springs native Sharife Cooper.
And before the practice, the Hawks Basketball Academy is hosting the 10th edition of their Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic, which is presented by adidas. Young players will get a chance to learn firsthand from Hawks Coach Nate McMillan in a clinic that will take place from 3:30-5 p.m.