Atlanta Hawks raise $130,000 to fight prostate cancer

The team raised the money during its Black History Month Assist Challenge

ATLANTA — The fight against prostate cancer got a big boost on the basketball court as the Atlanta Hawks raised $130,000 for prevention and treatment during Black History Month.

Since 2019, the Hawks have raised nearly $650,000 during the team’s annual Black History Month Assist Challenge. The Hawks donate $250 each time a player surrenders the ball so a teammate can score. The money helps the Prostate Cancer Foundation as well as the Winship Cancer Institute with prostate cancer screenings and treatment.

This season, the Hawks totaled 260 assists in February to generate $65,000. The team’s principal owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz matched the donation to bring the total to $130,000.

“We are overwhelmed by the generous support,” Dr. Charles J. Ryan, President and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation said in a news release. “Our continued partnership with the Hawks during Black History Month has helped us reach so many men about the importance of understanding your risk for prostate cancer, especially Black men who are disproportionately affected.”

According to the foundation, one out of every eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Black men are 75% more likely to develop prostate cancer, and twice as likely to die of it.