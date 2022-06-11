Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on death of rapper TakeOff

The Migos rapper and Lawrenceville native was shot and killed in Houston last week.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawk's star Trae Young is speaking out on the death of beloved Atlanta rapper TakeOff days after the Migos member's death in Houston.

The point guard touched on how the tragedy has effected him on and off the court in the past week.

"For me, all I'm trying to do is just, I mean enjoy every moment....I think that's why I'm still fighting through pain and fighting through little knacks and injuries because, at the end of the day, what I'm going through is little...It's not big in the grand scheme of things," Young stated.

The basketball star also said TakeOff's death has reminded him just how blessed he is to be is to be playing the game at such a high level, adding "it's just so sad and it really opens my eyes and I hop it opens others...just how short this life can be and how you can't take any moments for granted because you never know when your last one will be."

The Atlanta Hawks themselves were among the many organizations and notable figures across the city who issued their condolences following the internationally renowned music artist's death.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture.



Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today. pic.twitter.com/amqFhkIUqR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 1, 2022

Young himself was occasionally seen with the family rap trio Migos, of which TakeOff was a member of. In a GQ "10 Things You Can't Live Without" video, the Hawks point-guard showed off a special chain that TakeOff's uncle, Quavo gave to him as a gift when he first came to play for Atlanta.

TakeOff was killed early on Tuesday morning outside a bowling alley in Houston where an event was being held.