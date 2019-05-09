ATLANTA — Six Atlanta public high school football teams will get their chance to show off their stuff at a big-time venue this month when Atlanta Public Schools stages the first Great Atlanta Bash.

The three games will be held on Sept. 21 at Georgia State Stadium (formerly Turner Field). Atlanta Public Schools announced the schedule on Thursday.

In a tweet, APS said South Atlanta will play Washington at 10 a.m., Maynard Jackson will play Carver at 12:40 p.m. and Mays will play New Manchester at 3:20 p.m.

Tickets will be $19 at the door or $16 if they're purchased online in advance, and will get you into all three games. (The prices are $18 and $15, but APS notes there is a $1 stadium charge per ticket.)

South Atlanta won their last game over Druid Hills, 54-0, and the Hornets are 1-1 so far this season. Washington has lost both its games.

The Carver Panthers are 2-0, beating Arabia Mountain 32-11 and then Spalding 50-14, while Maynard Jackson is 1-1 with a win in their last game, a 21-20 overtime victory over Therrell.

The Mays Raiders, meanwhile, have a win over Carver - Birmingham, Alabama's Carver. They won that game last weekend 49-21 in the Cam Newton C1N Football Showcase.

They're 1-1, while the New Manchester Jaguars are also 1-1, coming off a 35-16 win over Lithia Springs.

