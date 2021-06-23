Where to watch the Hawks for the Eastern Conference Finals

ATLANTA — The Hawks tip off tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of a seven-game series that will send one of the two teams to the NBA Finals for the first time in decades.
Atlanta is buzzing for the Hawks, and you can be sure that many of the city's bars will be packed out when the game starts at 8:30 p.m.
If you're thinking of heading out to watch the game, you've got plenty of options around the city. Here are some of the best:
- Hudson Grille: There's actually a few Hudson Grilles in the Atlanta area, but we're recommending the one Downtown just a short hop from State Farm Arena. It's livelier of course when the team is at home (Game 1 is in Milwaukee) but it's still a prime gathering spot for Hawks fans. Good food, extensive beer menu, lots of TVs.
- STATS Brewpub: This numbers-themed sports bar is, like Hudson Grille, a located Downtown within shouting distance of the CNN Center and the arena. Lots of table tops if you're looking for a place to go as a group.
- Hampton + Hudson: For the best game atmosphere in Inman Park, your best bet is usually Hampton + Hudson. This bar boasts some well-made pub food with extensive craft beer and cocktail offerings. Most importantly, it's got a projector setup for big games.
- Switz Sports Bar and Lounge: For wings, hookah and plenty of TVs, this is the place. It's tucked into Vine City on MLK Jr. Dr., within walking distance of the Atlanta University Center.
- 656 Sports Bar & Grille: Located in Mechanicsville on Pryor St., 656 has a big TV setup and choice food options, as well as VIP reservation options available.
- Woofs Sports Bar: Woofs bills itself as Atlanta's only gay sports bar, so what better place to watch the game during Pride Month? Woofs has a varied food menu, solid beer selection on tap and can be accessed right off the Buford Spring Connector in northeast Atlanta.
- Brewhouse Cafe: The Little 5 Points fixture is more classically known for being a soccer bar, and with Atlanta United playing at 7:30 p.m. tonight they may not be featuring the Hawks as prominently early on. Still, you ought to be able to find the Hawks on a few TVs in what's widely acknowledged as one of the city's best sports bars.
- McCray's Tavern: There's also a few McCray's locations in metro Atlanta, but for our purposes this is probably the best sports bar option in Midtown. Extensive wine and cocktail options, in addition to beer and a prime pub food menu.
- Taco Mac: You can find one just about anywhere in the north metro, with the original in Virginia Highlands remaining a beloved ATL sports bar. Taco Mac touches all the bases - beer, burgers, wings, TVs.
- The Battery: There's a bunch of options if you're over by the Braves stadium, from Punch Bowl Social to Yard House to Sports & Social - if you walk around the area, you won't have trouble picking out a spot.