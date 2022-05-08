Atlanta Gladiators reveal jerseys for Thrashers revival night

The Atlanta Gladiators minor league team will don the name and look of the Thrashers - who last played in the NHL in 2011 - for one game this week.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The big one-night-only return of the Atlanta Thrashers officially has a look.

The Atlanta Gladiators minor league club will bring the Thrashers back to life on Friday night for a much-anticipated game at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

The Arizona Coyotes-affiliated ECHL team is bringing back "Blueland" against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with the Thrashers name and colors.

They did a jersey reveal on Monday to show exactly which colors - the Atlanta jersey that featured the Thrashers "T" logo as a large central piece of the jersey, surrounded by deep a deep blue chest, yellow striping and red shoulders/arms.

It was the first Thrashers road jersey used by the team when they came into the NHL in 1999.

According to a release, in addition to the Thrashers look and atmosphere, Friday's game will feature "special Thrashers rally towels," "specialty Thrashers merchandise including Thrashers t-shirts and pucks" as well as the Thrashers' original mascot in attendance.

The Atlanta Thrashers last played in the NHL in 2011, after a mostly underwhelming decade-plus run from their introduction as an expansion team in 1999. The team relocated to Winnipeg, Canada and became the Jets (the reincarnation, as it happened, of a previous NHL team that had left that city).