ATLANTA -- AMB Sports and Entertainment is suspending its affiliation with Papa John's amid controversy surrounding former chairman John Schnatter.

AMB Sports and Entertainment is comprised of the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, and a few other entities. The leadership team met Thursday and made the decision.

Schnatter resigned from the company late Wednesday night, the day after he apologized and admitted to using a racial slur on a May conference call.

AMB Sports and Entertainment released the following statement:

“Effective today, AMB Sports & Entertainment has indefinitely suspended its affiliation with Papa John’s. The divisive comments made and acknowledged by the company’s founder are reprehensible and do not align with our core values. While we have enjoyed a positive relationship with the local franchisee and staff, we will be evaluating the overall relationship between Papa John’s and our sports properties over the coming weeks.

Schnatter reportedly used the N-word on a call with a public relations firm that was designed to help the company avoid more public relations issues.

