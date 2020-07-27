Atlanta United name interim coach after departure of Frank de Boer

The team announced Frank de Boer was stepping away from his role with the club in what the team called a 'mutual agreement' to part ways.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United announced that Atlanta United 2 head coach Stephen Glass will serve as interim head coach following the departure of Frank De Boer.

Glass will take over effective immediately while the team has begun to search for a permanent replacement for De Boer. Academy Director Tony Annan will take over as interim head coach of Atlanta United 2.

“Stephen not only has professional experience as a player at the highest levels of the sport, he is a proven leader and is well respected as a coach by his players and staff,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales. “We have great confidence that Stephen will reenergize the team and move the club in the right direction during this transition period.”

On Friday, the team announced de Boer was stepping away from his role with the club in what the team called a "mutual agreement" to part ways. The team also announced some of De Boer's staff - assistant coaches Orlando Trustfull and Bob de Klerk and video analyst Erwin Koenis - were departing the club too.

De Boer managed the team for only one full season after replacing Gerardo Martino. He arrived in Atlanta to much fanfare, a recognizable name on the international stage who had previously enjoyed stints leading big European clubs such as Inter Milan and Ajax.