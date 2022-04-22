Case dismissed nearly two years after former UGA football standout charged with felony rape

Bacarri Rambo was arrested in 2020. This week, his case was dismissed.

ATHENS, Ga. — A former University of Georgia football standout's case is now dismissed, nearly two years after he was arrested on a felony rape charge.

"We have determined that it is in the interests of protecting the victim from additional trauma to dismiss the case," a spokesperson from the Athens-Clarke & Oconee Counties Office of the District Attorney said.

According the district attorney's office, Rambo's case was dismissed via nolle prosequi — this means prosecutors are voluntarily ending a criminal case before a trial, according to the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute.

"There is a general difficulty in proving lack of consent in cases without physical evidence, especially when the two parties know one another," the spokesperson told 11Alive.

Rambo was arrested in 2020. Athens-Clarke County Police said at the time he was accused of raping a 21-year-old at an Athens residence.

The district attorney's office said the dismissal was signed this week after seeking input from the alleged victim and discussing options.

"The victim agrees with the result and will be offered continued resources," they said.