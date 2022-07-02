Cedar Grove star recruits Barry Jackson, Ricky Lee to announce college decisions | 11Alive Exclusive Stream

Born 2 Compete’s Alex Benson will host the announcement ceremony at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, beginning at 1 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta star football recruits will be announcing their college decisions on Saturday, streamed exclusively by 11Alive.

Born 2 Compete’s Alex Benson will host the announcement ceremony for Barry Jackson and Ricky Lee at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, beginning at 1 p.m.

Jackson is a 3-star wide receiver with 21 total offers, according to Rivals. The schools interested in him include Mississippi State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Central Florida, though Nebraska is considered the strongest contender to sign him.

At varying points Pitta and Louisville were also considered among his top choices, according to Rivals.

Lee is a 3-star multipositional player (or "athlete" in the recruiting parlance) with 17 offers, including from Colorado, Houston, UConn, Wake Forest and Nebraska.

UConn is considered the favorite for Lee.