Georgia looks to be competitive in SEC baseball

ATHENS, Ga. — All 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference will play baseball this weekend.

The SEC continues to get more dominant as a conference. They have won six of the last 11 national championships.

Georgia will host Evansville for a four-game series to start the season.

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball joined Chris Gordy, the host of the Locked On SEC podcast in a discussion about the Georgia Bulldogs.

“I think when you look at Georgia, the return of Ryan Webb on the mound, Jonathan Cannon on the mound, both of those guys have premier arms, especially Cannon,” said Rogers. “We talk about the power arms in the SEC. Cannon is up to 95 or 96. Electric stuff. If those two guys have a big year, they could really make a lot of leeway in the conference.”

Rogers believes that this could be the most talented year in the history of college baseball.

“I think when you look across the country, it is kind of crazy that we have the shutdown season then, all of a sudden, who are entering what I would call a golden season for college baseball," he said.

"When you look at the returning seniors, the addition of some of these young freshmen, there’s going to be so much talent. I would argue it is the most talented season ever in college baseball," Rogers added.

