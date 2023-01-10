Gwinnett stripers hosting audition to sing national anthem

The virtual search will start with digital auditions for the Minor League Gwinnett Stripers.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are looking for the best singers or vocal groups to kick off first pitch with a tribute to the country.

The Triple-A affiliate to the Atlanta Braves has started their virtual search to those who have warmed up their vocals the best. According to the team's officials, candidates will be judged on tone, pace and clarity. Auditions must be 90 seconds or less.

Beginning in February, top candidates will be invited to participate in virtual auditions. No in-person auditions will be held. Those who have been chosen from the virtual auditions will be contacted to schedule a date to sing the National Anthem during the 2023 season.

All interested singers, vocal groups and musicians can send a digital submission of their acapella or unaccompanied performance of the National Anthem here before Jan. 31.

Gwinnett Stripers’ Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for March 31 where they will go head-to-head against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimps.