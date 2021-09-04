Gwinnett Stripers help out Collins Hill High after baseball field vandalized

'The damage in person was more than the pictures showed.'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Stripers are lending a helping hand to another baseball team in need.

The baseball field at Collins Hill High School was vandalized over the weekend. Coach Zac Black tweeted photos of damage.

"Some people are mean," the tweet reads. The team said someone went for a joy ride in a vehicle on the field.

Some people are mean. If you enjoyed a ride on our field in your truck, or know someone who did, please contact me. I would love to talk about the problems you are facing where you decided to take it out on our field. We’re here to help you. pic.twitter.com/R88guCtUzF — Collins Hill HS Baseball (@BASEBALL_CHHS) April 5, 2021

"The damage in person was more than the pictures showed," Black said.

The Stripers play their home games down the street from the high school and offered their ground crew staff to help repair the damage.

"He's trying to coach in a very tough region right now and if we can take that off of him and get the field ready for him, it was a no brainer," said Kiley Coursey, who is a part of the Stripers' sports turf management staff.

Stripers' Sports Turf Manger McClain Murphy said they told their newly-appointed manger about what happened.

"His instant reaction was, 'you get us set up for a day and you guys go over there and take care of the community,'" Murphy said.

Photos on social media showed the progression of the repairs.

HUGE shoutout of appreciation to the ⁦@GoStripers⁩ for beginning some of our field repairs today. Incredible organization with incredible people and the willingness to jump in and assist. Blown away! ⁦@KCOURSEY6⁩ ⁦@CHHS_Sports⁩ pic.twitter.com/tYOywtAttx — Collins Hill HS Baseball (@BASEBALL_CHHS) April 6, 2021

"They brought a whole team out," Black said. "Really overwhelming the amount of people that showed up to help."

He said they were blown away by the assistance.

It took two days to finish the work. The team will be ready to take the field for their next game next week.