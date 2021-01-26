Memorial service for Hank Aaron to be held at Truist Park Tuesday

The service will be held a 1 p.m.

ATLANTA, Ind. — A private memorial service will be held at Trust Part on Tuesday, in honor of baseball great Hank Aaron.

The Atlanta Braves confirmed on Friday that the legend died in his sleep. The Futlton Conunty Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Monday to 11Alive the cause of death appears to be "natural."

The memorial service, which is set for 1 p.m., is the first of two events that will be held this week in honor of Aaron.

11Alive plans on streaming both services on 11Alive.com and the 11Alive YouTube page.

Aaron, affectionately known as "Hammerin' Hank," played 23 major league seasons and hit 755 home runs - the second most of all-time.

He debuted with the Braves as a 20-year-old in 1954 and spent the next 21 seasons in a Braves uniform.

The Braves said when he retired, he held major-league career records in extra-base hits (1,477), total bases (6,856) and RBI (2,297) – the latter two he still holds today.

Although he's known as the "home run king," community members will also remember him for his philanthropy.