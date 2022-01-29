Basketball All-American and aspiring rapper | A Marietta high schooler says she's not done yet

Johnson calls basketball her "craft," saying she gives it her all because the sport has "given so much" to her in return. She's also an aspiring rapper.

MARIETTA, Ga. — If you're on Sprayberry High School's campus afterhours, you'll hear the voice of a star player Flau’Jae Johnson.

The school's all-time scoring leader and LSU commit puts on a show every time she steps on the floor.

"I’ve got to be the best. I’ve just got to be. It’s something in me that don’t let nobody be better than me," Johnson said.

Her coaches said they recognize her determination.

"Basketball means a great deal to her. She attracts a lot of attention," LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey said.

"She lights up a room. She brings energy. Sometimes you need that energy on the court and she brings it," Kellie Avery, Sprayberry head basketball coach, said.

Johnson calls basketball her "craft," saying she gives it her all because the sport has "given so much" to her in return. Her hard work got her named to the prestigious McDonald's All-American Team.

"The best moment ever. It was really for me, I know who I am. I know what I can do, but having that stamp and that validation to show everyone she really like that because I work so hard. I got this McDonald’s All-American. They can’t doubt me no more," she said.

Yet, It won't be the biggest show she's been on.

Johnson is the daughter of the late Savannah rapper, Camouflage. She showed off her own skills in a competition called "Rap Game" when she was 12 years old.

She said rap is an avenue she uses to express herself.

"Basketball that’s where I go I go to suppress it, but I don’t like to suppress it. I have to get it out. Everything I’m writing is from real situations," Johnson said.

She even made an appearance on NBC's America's Got Talent back in 2018, showcasing her talent at just 14 years old and receiving a standing ovation from judges.

Johnson is looking to win another region title — before the McDonald's All-American game on March 29 in Chicago.