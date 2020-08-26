Oklahoma high school basketball star to attend HBCU in Atlanta, receives $180K ROTC scholarship

Tulsa-native Brock Davis, who is considered among the top high school basketball players in Oklahoma, is now a Morehouse man.

ATLANTA — Some gifted high school athletes are passing up scholarships at highly coveted colleges and universities and planting their academic roots at historically Black colleges and universities. This time around, it's happening at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

“I was very excited, I was very hyper. My mom was so excited that she broke down crying," Davis said.

The basketball standout had offers at other colleges and universities but wanted to go to an HBCU.

He said the Navy offered him a $180,000 ROTC scholarship; Morehouse is icing on the cake.

“I just like the culture that they have built at Morehouse. That was a big factor," Davis said.

He plans to use his hardwood talents for the Morehouse Tigers now. After that, he said we shall see.

“Basketball? We’ll see how that works out. We’re not planning on that right now, but we'll see how that goes," he said.