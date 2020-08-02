COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks have acquired guard R.J Hunter, the team announced Friday.

Hunter (6’5”, Georgia State) participated in training camp and preseason with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018-19 before being waived on Oct. 13, 2018. He was added to the Erie BayHawks roster before signing a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics and the Maine Red Claws on Jan. 10, 2019.

Hunter most recently played for TürkTelekom of the Turkish Basketball Super League. In 22 games with the BayHawks in 2018-19, Hunter averaged 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game.

The former first-round pick of the Boston Celtics holds NBA career averages of 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game over the course of four seasons and 45 games with the Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets. Through four seasons in the G League, Hunter has put together career averages of 18.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.6 minutes per game.

