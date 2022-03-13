Here's who Georgia State is facing in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday

The Panthers are going to the "Bid Dance" for the third time in the past five years to face the No. 1 overall seed at the West Regionals.

ATLANTA — The Georgia State Panthers are going to the "Big Dance" for the third time in five years. Now the Peach State's team know who they will be facing in the NCAA Tournament's West Regionals--Gonzaga.

Grouped together for a watch party in anticipation, the Panthers waited patiently as the announcement came in Sunday evening. Then, the news struck.

Having conquered the Sun Belt Conference Tournament with a 80-71 victory over Louisiana, Georgia State ultimately locked in a place across the court from No. 1 seed Gonzaga for the tournament's first round. The teams will face off Thursday.

The Panthers landed the No. 16 seed in the tournament, having not made it to the dance since 2019. With 10 straight wins to their record however, the Panthers are riding high as they make their final preparations for the team's sixth overall appearance.