Hawks blown out as Knicks extend winning streak

NEW YORK — The Atlanta Hawks fell to the New York Knicks 123-112 Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Atlanta’s offense was strong, but the team really struggled on defense. As the Hawks took 25 free throws in the first half, Knicks put Julius Randle at center, paired with rookie Obi Toppin at power forward.

Randle was the star of the game as he scored 44 points and made seven three-point shots.

The Knicks were able to extend their current winning streak to three games after the win against Atlanta.

Hawks guard Trae Young scored 23 points and had eight assists.

