x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

The reaction came after he hit a 20-foot jumper with a second left in the game against the Bulls.
Credit: AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) yells at referee Ed Malloy (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young is facing a fine after the team clinched a win against the Chicago Bulls.

Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period.

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage.

But Atlanta's A.J. Griffin took a sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Former Hawks player Dikembe Mutombo being treated for brain tumor in Atlanta

Before You Leave, Check This Out