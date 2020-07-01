ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia's men's basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers over the weekend.

It was the first win over a top-10 team since 2004, but Coach Tom Crean and his guys didn’t celebrate for long.

“We went right to the film room,” Crean said. “We went right to what Kentucky does.”

UGA will face Kentucky on Tuesday. The game is sold-out, so if you don’t have a ticket yet, you’re out of luck. The Dawgs are 10-3 and a win Tuesday night against another ranked opponent would surely put them in the discussion of possibly being ranked next week.

“They hop on the bandwagon when you start winning when you’re losing, everybody talks bad about you.” Rayshaun Hammonds said. “We’re not worried about that.”

“Personally I think we’re really good,” Shavier Wheeler said. “I don’t know how high you want to rank us. Everybody has their own opinion.”

You could look at this game against Kentucky as a chance for UGA to show America that the win over Memphis wasn’t a fluke. But Tom Crean says that’s not the point.

“It’s not about proving anything to America, it’s about getting ready to play a great team.”

So it’s not about proving anything to America and it’s only a big game because it’s the next game, but do UGA players think that a win Tuesday will put them in the Top-25?

“Yes this win would definitely put us in there,” Hammonds said. “But we know they’re going to be ready to play tomorrow so we have to be ready to play.”

