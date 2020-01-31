LOS ANGELES — The Portland Trail Blazers are in Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday night.

The game will be the first Lakers home game since the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The team will hold a pregame ceremony in memory of Bryant.

KGW's Orlando Sanchez is reporting from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Follow his updates from the emotional day below.

Tributes are everywhere, both inside and outside the arena.

The Blazers discuss Carmelo Anthony not playing in the game for personal reasons and the emotions of tonight's game.

