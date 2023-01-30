Teenager achieves multiple perfect rounds as a professional archer

Last year, Bodie Turner completed a few perfect rounds as a 14-year-old and now owns 2 of 5 perfect rounds at the Lancaster Archery Classic.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANHEIM, Pa. — As an archer, you have your sights set on the bullseye, but what are the odds of splicing that center X every time you shoot?

You would think pretty slim, but not for a teenager that not only did it once—but multiple times—last year.

Bodie Turner, from Washington, did something that only two other people have done: shooting a perfect round at the Lancaster Archery Classic.

And here's the kicker—that wasn't his only perfect score of the year.

"I shot a couple perfect rounds that year, in competition," said Turner, professional archer. "So, I knew I could do it. It's just if I could do it on a little bit of a bigger stage."

He drilled the X ring to seal the deal, shooting a perfect 660 at the 2022 Lancaster Archery Classic.

Turner was 14 years old when he lit up the archery stage last year. Now, at 15, the stress of hitting bullseye doesn't get any less.

Try walking up to the line, firing three shots from 20 yards out in 120 seconds, then exhaling while waiting for the next rotation.

Turner said, "You're shooting something the size of a penny. So, hitting something the size of a penny, 60 times in a row, in high stress; definitely isn't the easiest thing ever but it's possible."

It makes the trip all the way across the country, from Washington, worthwhile when you earn a perfect score.

He learned from his dad, starting at a very young age: just 10 1/2 months old.

Turner and his parents travel the world to pursue his talent. The young professional always makes sure the classic in Lancaster is on the schedule.

"It's just a great shoot," said Turner. "It's a lot of fun. I like the format. It's a great shot to come to right before Vegas, too. To make sure all your equipment is good and everything like that."

Something he's looking forward to as he looks to defend his Super Bowl of Professional Archery Championship.

Turner once again does it again, shoots a perfect score. He now owns 2 of just 5 perfect scores ever shot at the Lancaster Archery Classic. Turner will have some confidence going into Las Vegas.