The FIFA World Cup matches have reached the quarterfinal stage, with a pair of doubleheaders slated for Friday and Saturday.

There will be a newly crowned champion in Russia this summer, in lieu of 2014 champ Germany being eliminated during the Group Phase.

It's worth noting: Charting the current World Soccer Rankings, Brazil (1st), France (2nd) and Belgium (4th) are still alive in the World Cup competition.

QUARTERFINAL #1

Uruguay vs. France

Date/Time: July 6 ... 10 a.m. EST

QUARTERFINAL #2

Brazil vs. Belgium

Date/Time: July 6 ... 2 p.m. EST

QUARTERFINAL #3

Sweden vs. England

Date/Time: July 7 ... 10 a.m. EST

QUARTERFINAL #4

Russia vs. Croatia

Date/Time: July 7 ... 2 p.m. EST

