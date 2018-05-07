The FIFA World Cup matches have reached the quarterfinal stage, with a pair of doubleheaders slated for Friday and Saturday.
There will be a newly crowned champion in Russia this summer, in lieu of 2014 champ Germany being eliminated during the Group Phase.
It's worth noting: Charting the current World Soccer Rankings, Brazil (1st), France (2nd) and Belgium (4th) are still alive in the World Cup competition.
QUARTERFINAL #1
Uruguay vs. France
Date/Time: July 6 ... 10 a.m. EST
QUARTERFINAL #2
Brazil vs. Belgium
Date/Time: July 6 ... 2 p.m. EST
QUARTERFINAL #3
Sweden vs. England
Date/Time: July 7 ... 10 a.m. EST
QUARTERFINAL #4
Russia vs. Croatia
Date/Time: July 7 ... 2 p.m. EST