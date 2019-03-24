College football nation quickly rallied around the Georgia Tech program Sunday afternoon, as the Yellow Jackets family dealt with the unexpected passing of defensive lineman Brandon Adams.
Details of the Tennessee-native's death have been sparse, other than a Georgia Tech communications office statement, acknowledging the Atlanta Police Department's determination that Adams died of "natural causes."
After news broke, a slew of competing football programs, noted head coaches and national football pundits expressed their heartfelt sympathies to Georgia Tech athletics.
Here's a sampling of Tweets that came streaming in:
FORMER GEORGIA TECH HEAD COACH PAUL JOHNSON
GEORGIA GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP
GEORGIA STATE FOOTBALL
THE NCAA
PITTSBURGH HEAD COACH PAT NARDUZZI
GTSWARM.COM
AUSTIN PEAY HEAD COACH MARK HUDSPETH
COLLEGE FOOTBALL WRITER KELLY QUINLAN
UGA FOOTBALL LIVE