Why the Braves have a giant '44' in their outfield

It's to honor the team's greatest legend, who died earlier this year.

ATLANTA — With the Atlanta Braves headed to the World Series, a lot more eyeballs are going to be on the team - and on Truist Park. And not all those folks are necessarily caught up to speed with the club.

One example? As the Braves clinched their spot in the Fall Classic on Saturday night by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 (and 4-2 in the best-of-7 series), the giant "44" they have in center field became a trending search topic on Google.

If you're not familiar with the team or baseball in general, it might seem like a confusing addition to the field: The reason it's there, though, is to honor the team's greatest legend - one of the greatest legends ever to play the sport for any team.

Hank Aaron passed away earlier this year at the age of 86.