Celebration will have to be short as Braves turn attention to World Series Game 1

The team has a quick turnaround for the next game in Houston.

ATLANTA — The celebrations lasted late into the night in Atlanta as the Braves sealed a spot in the World Series for the first time in 22 years.

But for the actual players on the team, they won't last much longer. Game 1 looms in just a couple of days.

The short period where the Braves will be able to savor their achievement will be followed by a travel day for the team to Houston, where the Astros will host Games 1-2 and, if necessary, 6-7 of the 2021 World Series.

That will take place either today or Monday, though it's likelier the team will travel today so they can get in a full workout in Houston before the next game.

That will take place on Tuesday at the Astros' Minute Maid Park.

World Series Game 1 information

Who : Atlanta Braves

: Atlanta Braves What : World Series Game 1 vs. Houston Astros

: World Series Game 1 vs. Houston Astros Where : Minute Maid Park, Houston

: Minute Maid Park, Houston When : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET TV: Fox

While it could be a little bit of a tough turnaround for the team, fans still feeling the high of last night's momentous victory will be happy they don't have to wait long to see them in action again.