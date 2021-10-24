Celebration will have to be short as Braves turn attention to World Series Game 1

ATLANTA — The celebrations lasted late into the night in Atlanta as the Braves sealed a spot in the World Series for the first time in 22 years.
But for the actual players on the team, they won't last much longer. Game 1 looms in just a couple of days.
The short period where the Braves will be able to savor their achievement will be followed by a travel day for the team to Houston, where the Astros will host Games 1-2 and, if necessary, 6-7 of the 2021 World Series.
That will take place either today or Monday, though it's likelier the team will travel today so they can get in a full workout in Houston before the next game.
That will take place on Tuesday at the Astros' Minute Maid Park.
World Series Game 1 information
- Who: Atlanta Braves
- What: World Series Game 1 vs. Houston Astros
- Where: Minute Maid Park, Houston
- When: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Fox
While it could be a little bit of a tough turnaround for the team, fans still feeling the high of last night's momentous victory will be happy they don't have to wait long to see them in action again.
After the first two games of the series, the teams will have Thursday off to return to Atlanta, where the Braves will get to host Games 3-4 and, if necessary, Game 5, at Truist Park.