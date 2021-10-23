Braves playing at later time tonight thanks to Astros-Red Sox result

Atlanta is looking to reach the World Series for the first time since 1999 tonight.

ATLANTA — The Braves are one win away from the World Series, and have two chances at home this weekend to clinch a trip to the Fall Classic.

If they make it, they know who their opponent would be: The Houston Astros, who won the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Thanks to that result, the Braves will also be playing later tonight than they originally would have.

Major League Baseball had Game 6 between the Braves and Dodgers, set to take place at Truist Park on Saturday, scheduled for 5 p.m. if the Astros and Red Sox needed a Game 7.

Houston won on Friday night 5-0, however, ending that series in six games. And so the Braves and Dodgers will be playing tonight in prime time at 8 p.m.

The basics

Who : Atlanta Braves

: Atlanta Braves What : Game 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

: Game 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Where : Truist Park, Atlanta

: Truist Park, Atlanta When : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Tickets : Available on second hand markets in the range of $160+

: Available on second hand markets in the range of $160+ TV: TBS

If Atlanta can pull out one of the next two games, it will clinch their first trip to the World Series in more than 20 years.