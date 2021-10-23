Braves playing at later time tonight thanks to Astros-Red Sox result

ATLANTA — The Braves are one win away from the World Series, and have two chances at home this weekend to clinch a trip to the Fall Classic.
If they make it, they know who their opponent would be: The Houston Astros, who won the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.
Thanks to that result, the Braves will also be playing later tonight than they originally would have.
Major League Baseball had Game 6 between the Braves and Dodgers, set to take place at Truist Park on Saturday, scheduled for 5 p.m. if the Astros and Red Sox needed a Game 7.
Houston won on Friday night 5-0, however, ending that series in six games. And so the Braves and Dodgers will be playing tonight in prime time at 8 p.m.
The basics
- Who: Atlanta Braves
- What: Game 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Where: Truist Park, Atlanta
- When: 8 p.m.
- Tickets: Available on second hand markets in the range of $160+
- TV: TBS
If Atlanta can pull out one of the next two games, it will clinch their first trip to the World Series in more than 20 years.
Fans who want to be there in person can still get tickets on second hand markets, but they're not cheap: On StubHub the cheapest seats are now in the range of $160+, with the cheaper standing-room-only tickets no longer available. SeatGeek does still have some standing-room-only tickets on its marketplace, in the $140 range. VividSeats also has some standing room available in the $130 range as of early Saturday morning.