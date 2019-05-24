ATLANTA — It is believed the Atlanta Braves will host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, a source with knowledge of the bid process has confirmed to 11Alive Sports.

Atlanta last hosted the “Midsummer Classic” in 2000 at Turner Field. The Braves have been a prime candidate to host it again since opening SunTrust Park in 2017.

The next two All-Star Games are set for Cleveland, this summer, and in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium next year.

The game brings with it a series of satellite events and exhibitions, among them the Home Run Derby and a celebrity softball game.

By the time the 2021 All-Star Game arrives, SunTrust Park could to have a new name, after BB&T Bank announced a merger with SunTrust earlier this year.

The game would be Atlanta's fourth major sporting event in four years, after the NCAA National Championship football game last year, the Super Bowl this year and the NCAA Final Four basketball championship next year.

An official announcement is expected sometime in the near future. The team has an "All-Star Celebration" event scheduled at SunTrust Park before next Wednesday's game.

