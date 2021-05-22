Braves hosting high school championship games at Truist Park next week

At least six games are scheduled, with possibly more to decide best-of-3 series.

ATLANTA — High schoolers will get a taste of the big leagues next week, when the Braves host three levels of Georgia state baseball championships at Truist Park.

The team announced this week they would be hosting the games Monday-Thursday while the Braves are out of town.

The Georgia High School Association 5A, 6A and 7A championships will be contested in best-of-3 series. At least six games are scheduled through the week, with the ability to host more as necessary for any deciding third games.

Tickets will be $15 and are available at the GHSA website. The Braves also said their Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, would host the 1A, 3A and 4A championships. The 1A championship will feature the sons of former Braves players Andruw Jones and Jeff Blauser, Druw Jones and Cooper Blauser, who play for Wesleyan High School in a series against Mt. Paran High School.

According to a schedule released by the Braves, the 7A series will kick things off on Monday with a 5 p.m. start between Parkview High School and North Paulding High School. Game 2 of that series will start 30 minutes after the first game finishes.

Here's the full schedule: