ATLANTA — The Phillies aren't making it easy for the Braves, but they're inching toward the NL East title all the same.

Atlanta lost to Philadelphia 4-1 on Wednesday night, but an earlier loss by the Washington Nationals dropped the Braves' magic number to 2 anyway.

That means one more Braves victory and Nationals loss (or two of either) will make Atlanta the official back-to-back NL East champs. They can't clinch until Friday, at the earliest, with Washington not playing on Thursday.

It comes as the Braves - who wrapped up a playoff spot last weekend - have lost a multigame series for the first time in their last 16. They were 11-0-4 since July 23-24 and had the majors' longest streak this season without a series loss.

They've run into a desperate Phillies team this series. Philadelphia is one of four teams within three games of the second NL Wild Card, all holding onto hope they can squeak into the playoffs.

AP Photo/John Bazemore

"We have the guys in the clubhouse to do it and get there and make a postseason run," Wednesday night's Phillies starter, Zach Eflin, said. "We're looking forward to riding the momentum in these coming days and the next series we have and really do just everything we can to make it."

The Braves have just one more game with Philadelphia, today at noon, before the San Francisco Giants roll into town on Friday.

On Wednesday, Atlanta starter Julio Teheran hit J.T. Realmuto with a pitch in the fourth before Bryce Harper took him deep to right-center, the slugger's 32nd homer, for a 2-1 lead. Harper has a .404 average in 47 career at-bats against Teheran.

"Obviously in the past we've had issues and it's been kind of up and down," Teheran said. "It was a mistake and we all know what kind of a good hitter he is."

