Braves player Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI, police say

Ozuna was booked at 4:39 a.m. and charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to the arrest log. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

This is the second arrest for the 31-year-old in as many seasons with the Braves. He was arrested in 2021 for felony assault after Sandy Springs Police said they witnessed him strangling his wife, although those charges were later dropped. Ozuna was placed on leave and was retroactively suspended by Major League Baseball for the final 20 games of the season.