ATLANTA — It might be hard to really visualize a giant ski jump ramp sitting on top of a baseball field, as the Braves said Thursday they'll construct to host the Visa Big Air event this winter.

Fortunately, if you're curious, there's an easy way to see how it all comes together, because another baseball team has done it before.

In 2016, the Boston Red Sox held a Big Air event at Fenway Park.

There are differences between Atlanta and Boston, of course (Boston is only slightly more used to snow, for one), but the pictures and videos from the 2016 event the Red Sox hosted nonetheless offer a useful window into what you might expect to see at SunTrust Park on Dec. 20-21.

The Braves said Thursday there will be a 15-story tall steel scaffold jump structure - consisting of up to 29,000 unique pieces - that will then be covered with up to 800 tons of snow and transform the ballpark.

The event was described as the first of its kind to come to Atlanta.

Event organizers expect to bring a taste of Olympic winter competition to 20,000 fans for each of the two days of competition.

The Braves also provided sketches of how it should look at SunTrust Park.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon. For more information on tickets and the event, go to braves.com/visabigair.

