ATLANTA — Spring training for the Atlanta Braves has just begun in Florida, and the team took time out to recognize a living legend.

On Tuesday, the baseball team honored legend Hank Aaron with his own street: "Hank Aaron Way." The newly-minted street is on the grounds of the team's new facility, CoolToday Park, in North Port, Florida.

"We are pleased today to name this street 'Hank Aaron Way,'" the team announced Tuesday to applause.

Aaron, who just celebrated his 86th birthday, was there as the team unveiled the street sign. He said the moment made him feel proud.

"It makes me feel great, it makes me feel good, but the most important thing I think that makes me feel is that out of the 23 years I played baseball, I did something that somebody liked," he said.

11Alive Sports

"I'm extremely proud, extremely proud of the fact that I am here with my family - and when I say my family, I am talking about the Braves, so thanks very much," he added.

The team is in Florida right now for spring training, where they have already made headlines. On Monday, the Braves announced they were extending the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos.

The following day, right fielder Nick Markakis expressed deep frustration with the Houston Astros on Tuesday, telling reporters at Spring Training that "every single guy over there needs a beating," adding that it was wrong they've been "messing with peoples' careers."

