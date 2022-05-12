'We will be the most disciplined team on the field' | Brent Key makes debut as Georgia Tech head coach

The players also backed Key as their new leader.

ATLANTA — Although he was named the head coach last week, the Brent Key era officially began Monday with some fanfare and the patented Brent Key passion that helped land him the job.

“There is one thing I want to make sure everyone in this room understands,” Key said. “We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days a year to defeat. We will be the most disciplined team on the field every week we play a football game.”

The players made an effort to make sure that Key got the job and was happy he was selected by Athletic Director J Batt.

If you live by Georgia Tech's campus and wondered why a band was playing at 9AM, here is your answer 😂



The Brent Key Era is officially here 🐝@11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/LOtal5ksYL — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) December 5, 2022

“As a team. As a collective, we all wanted Key,” said defensive back LaMiles Brooks. “It’s rare you see a team play so hard for their coach.”