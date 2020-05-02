LITHONIA, Ga. — UPDATE: Jones will be a Bulldog, he announced in a signing ceremony at Lithonia High School.

More to come from 11Alive.

Original story below

After a somewhat winding saga, one of the crown jewels of UGA's recruiting class is finally set to make things official on National Signing Day.

Lithonia High School star offensive lineman Broderick Jones will be holding his signing ceremony at 10 a.m. today, bringing to an end one of the most-closely followed recruiting sagas of this class.

Jones has been committed to the Dawgs for nearly two years. But as UGASports.com outlined back in December, things took an uncertain turn when Arkansas hired UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman - the man who recruited Jones - to be their head coach.

Auburn has been considered a major threat to steal Jones away, but in public, at least, Jones has remained committed to playing for Kirby Smart in Athens.

"Thanks UGA for a great weekend!" he wrote after a visit about two weeks ago, adding the hashtag #stillcommitted.

And just a week ago on Instagram, Jones posted a picture of himself in a full Georgia uniform.

Jones reportedly also passed up a chance this last weekend to make a final visit to Auburn.

Still, nothing is official until he signs, and UGA fans will be anxiously awaiting the fax to make it a done deal.

If and when he does sign with UGA, it'll go a long way toward giving the Dawgs their third straight No. 1 recruiting class. Rivals rates Jones as the fifth-best overall recruit in the country (the best yet to officially sign).

Additionally, Georgia fans will be anxiously awaiting whether Jones will be joined on the offensive line by Louisiana center Sedric Van Pran.

MORE HEADLINES

UGA adds second running back, 4-star Daijun Edwards, to 2020 class

UGA gets commitment from top-rated QB for 2021

Why is UGA's football team known as the Bulldogs?