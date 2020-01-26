LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, according to sources.

Kobe Bryant was on the way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna Bryant when the helicopter crashed, sources reportedly told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN said that those on board the helicopter included another player and parent.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that there were no survivors from the crash, which occurred in a hilly area about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the National Transportation Safety Board is presently headed to the scene to investigate the crash.

Kobe Bryant crash site pictures Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

