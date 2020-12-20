Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27

ATLANTA — Tom Brady staged another big comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t even need overtime this team.
Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half for a 31-27 victory over the Falcons.
The stakes weren’t nearly as high and the deficit wasn’t quite as daunting. But Brady’s latest blow to Atlanta takes the 9-5 Bucs to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.
The Falcons fell to 4-10 with another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them.
- Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
- How many people have begun vaccinations for COVID-19 in Florida?
- Florida teachers urge Gov. DeSantis to prioritize educators in state's vaccination plan
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter