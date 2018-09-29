Former Cartersville star Trevor Lawrence, the top-ranked quarterback in the Class of 2018, has experienced a wild series of highs and lows over the last seven days with the Clemson program.

**Last Saturday, the freshman Lawrence picked apart the Georgia Tech defense (four TDs from only 13 completions), while guiding the third-ranked Tigers to a blowout victory in Atlanta.

**Two days later, Lawrence was named the full-time starter at quarterback.

**Shortly after, former starter Kelly Bryant announced an immediate transfer, as a means of preserving his college eligibility for one more season.

**Consequently, in a flash, Lawrence went from a time-share situation at quarterback ... to becoming the face of the Tigers program.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is down after taking a hard shot to his neck area. pic.twitter.com/5LSsJAmAuH — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 29, 2018

**Fast forward to this Saturday: In the first half against Syracuse, Lawrence scrambled outside of the pocket, ran down the left sideline and then absorbed a booming hit on his right shoulder, when diving to the ground.

The extent of Lawrence's injury remains unknown at this time; but with him out of the game, Clemson's once-invulnerable quarterbacking rotation has suddenly formed cracks in its facade.

What's more, with Lawrence out, the No. 3 Tigers were in real danger of falling at home, before rallying for the 27-23 victory.

Stay tuned for more updates on 11Alive.com.

© 2018 WXIA