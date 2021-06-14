UGA names first female to coach men's team

She coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship on Saturday and the men’s team to a top-five finish.

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has made school history by naming former Southern California coach Caryl Smith Gilbert the men’s and women’s track and field coach.

Smith-Gilbert becomes the first female coach to head a Georgia men’s program.

Smith-Gilbert coached the USC women to their third NCAA outdoors championship on Saturday and the men’s team to a top-five finish.

Smith-Gilbert replaces Petros Kyprianou, who was the head coach for the past six years and part of the program since 2008. Kyprianou led the Georgia women to a third-place finish at the NCAA championships. The Georgia men finished eighth.

“It is a great day to be a Bulldog,” Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “I am thrilled to welcome Caryl Smith Gilbert to the University of Georgia. She is a phenomenal coach, skilled motivator and strong leader who will make our entire program better. Caryl exudes energy and passion that resonates with student-athletes, recruits and colleagues. At UGA we aim to win championships in every sport, and she leads and coaches with the integrity, tenacity and toughness that aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Two-time NCAA Championship winning head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert (@coachcarylsg) is coming to Athens!



We can’t wait to get started!



Read More:https://t.co/o0TCmZLkoP pic.twitter.com/KKfk7XyIXc — Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) June 13, 2021

Smith-Gilbert said she is thankful for the opportunity.