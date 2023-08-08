Top college basketball programs set to play at State Farm Arena in December

Fans will get a chance to watch as four major teams battle it out.

ATLANTA — It can be lonely being a college basketball fan living in Georgia, a state where football traditionally holds the mantle of importance.

But this December, fans will get a chance to watch as four of the nation's top teams battle it out in the CBS Sports Classic.

What is it?

This is the 10th year of the event, which will feature a high-profile doubleheader with Ohio State facing off against UCLA, followed by North Carolina squaring off against Kentucky.

When and where?

The event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at State Farm Arena.

How do I buy tickets?

Fan travel packages, which include tickets, hotel accommodations, and in-arena hospitality will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The public ticket launch will be on Thursday, Aug. 24.

You can purchase tickets either at the cbssportsclassic.com or ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit the CBS Sports Classic web page.