Cancer patient's artwork will wrap Georgia NASCAR driver's car in upcoming race

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The artwork of a 15-year-old cancer patient is making it to an international stage.

Mary Frances Webb has been inspired by art her entire life.

"Ever since I could pick up a pencil, I was drawing," she said.

However, she never imaged her art would be seen in this fashion. On Sunday, her design will be wrapped around NASCAR driver Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevy at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

It's part of a partnership with the Chase Elliott Foundation, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Mary, a cancer patient at Children's, will get to see her design lap the track when Elliott races for the Cook Out Southern 500.

The North Oconee High School student and several other young patients' designs were chosen to deck out Elliott's car, shoes, and uniform for this weekend. Many of those items will later be auctioned off to raise money for charity.