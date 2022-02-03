Braves legend Chipper Jones weighs in on Major League Baseball's continued lockout

With MLB and the Player's Association not reaching a new labor deal Tuesday, reactions are pouring in. Including from Hall of Famers like Jones.

ATLANTA — In Chipper Jones' eyes, there has to be some sort of compromise that will bring baseball back from the brink.

“We just have to figure out a way to get these two sides together because it seems like they spend more time apart than they do in the same room,” Jones said, explaining where he sees the issues surrounding Major League Baseball now.

MLB and the players' union are still at odds, unable to agree on a new labor deal. Games are cancelled and the lockout continues.

On Wednesday, 11Alive's Maria Martin caught up with the Braves legend and baseball hall of famer to get his thoughts on the future of the game.

People are concerned about the immediate impact the lockout will have on the game, but Jones thinks that feeling won’t last too long.

“I think it’ll certainly put a little bit of a black eye on it for the time being," he said. "Look, we just have to concentrate on getting the two sides in a room. Lock the door, crack the whip, let’s hammer something out because you’re going to lose some fans. The good thing is that time will heal all wounds."

He also has faith in the Braves’ fanbase, that they will still show love for the club.

“I know as Braves fans it’s not really going to matter because we are defending world champs," he said.

Even though the Braves are heading into the 2022 season as defending World Series champions, Jones does not think the lockout puts any more strain or pressure the club - because everyone is in the same situation.

“Everyone is in the same boat. Having been through one of these before when I was a rookie, it’s frustrating because you work your whole life to get to the big leagues and then you’ve got some kind of labor dispute," he said. "It’s unfortunate. It’s going to hurt the younger guys more than the older established guys."

Jones said he could not speak to anyone specifically when it comes to free agency - and yes that includes Freddie Freeman - but he did say that once a new labor deal is agreed upon, this will be one of the craziest stretches we’ve seen.

“In 1994 and 1995 it was a strike; it was player driven. Now it’s a lockout. General Managers are not allowed to talk to agents, they’re not allowed to talk to players. When this lockout is lifted it is going to be a mad dash. It’s going to be a fun time if you’re a fan of the hot stove league, it’s going to be hot,” Jones said.