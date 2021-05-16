Chris Bosh becomes first Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

Bosh played 13 NBA seasons with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

ATLANTA — Chris Bosh on Sunday was announced as a member of 2021 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame, making him the first Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket ever given the honor.

Bosh played at Tech for one season, 2002-03, before leaving for the NBA as the fourth pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

"Words cannot express my gratitude to everyone who has been on this journey with me. Basketball has been one of the greatest gifts allotted to me in this life. This honor is my legacy. Thank you @Hoophall, @nba + to every one of you that has supported me throughout my career," he wrote on Twitter.

Bosh was a force for the Yellow Jackets in his one season, scoring more than 15 points a game with nine rebounds and more than two blocks per contest, as well.

The 6-foot-11 forward emerged as a star after a few seasons with the Toronto Raptors, making the first of what would be 11 straight All-Star appearances in 2006.

Words cannot express my gratitude to everyone who has been on this journey with me. Basketball has been one of the greatest gifts allotted to me in this life. This honor is my legacy. Thank you @Hoophall, @nba + to every one of you that has supported me throughout my career. ☝🏿 pic.twitter.com/iH2UW87drv — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 16, 2021

He then made the move south in the summer of 2010 to join LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat team that would go on to win two titles.

Bosh took more of a back seat to the stars of James and Wade in Miami, after being a lead scorer in Toronto, but earned high respect for excelling in the more supporting role.