Wimbledon upset sets new career high-mark for Atlanta's Chris Eubanks

The Georgia Tech alum toppled 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain in four sets on Friday to reach the third round of the tournament.

LONDON, UK — Chris Eubanks, an Atlanta native and Georgia Tech alum tennis pro, marked a new career milestone on Friday with an upset at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old, ranked No. 43 in the world currently, defeated 12th-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain in a second-round match in four sets

It's the first time Eubanks has advanced to the third round at a grand slam tournament. He'll next face Australia's Christopher O'Connell, the world No. 73.

"By far the biggest win of my career, by far," Eubanks said in a post-match interview of his defeat of a hometown favorite - Norrie is the top-ranked British player, currently - in London. "Not even a question. There's tons of really good tennis players who play professional tennis who never get the chance to play the No. 1 Brit at Wimbledon in an atmosphere like this. It didn't even matter how many people were for me or against me this is something I'll never forget for the rest of my life."

He appeared to win over the British crowd with his comments, as they gave him a warm applause.

Eubanks, who went to Westlake High School, is in the midst of perhaps the best stretch of his career. His No. 43 ranking is a career high, and he's coming off his first ATP Tour tournament title last month at the Mallorca Open in Spain.