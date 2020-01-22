Coco Gauff will get another chance to prove herself against one of the best tennis players in the world.

The 15-year-old Atlanta native fought back from a first-set loss to defeat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open, setting her up for a third-round showdown with last year's champion, Naomi Osaka.

She became the first American woman in three decades to reach the third round in her first three grand slam appearances.

Gauff made waves last year with her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, which began with a win over Venus Williams.

Her latest Australian Open match also began with a victory over Williams. Now she'll meet Osaka, who ended her U.S. Open run in the third round back in August.

Their rematch comes less than five months after the memorable meeting in New York City. Osaka won that one in straight sets then consoled a crying Gauff and encouraged her to address the crowd.

"I know what to expect," Gauff said after the second-round victory, ESPN reported. "I'm excited for a good match."

The 15-year-old is the youngest player in the field at the Australian Open. Her whirlwind rise last year also included winning her first WTA singles title in October, at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz tournament, and meeting Michelle Obama.

"What an incredible crowd out there," she tweeted after the second-round win. "Thank you!!!!!"

