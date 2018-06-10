There was plenty of commotion from the college football world Friday night, thunderous Twitter rumblings of Georgia Tech purposely running up the score against Louisville, en route to its 66-31 road romp.

And if these social-media allegations are accurate, personally, I find Georgia Tech's conduct to be ... utterly hilarious.

If you're not familiar with the following backstory, which technically has nothing to do with Georgia Tech or Louisville, settle in for a doozy:

Paul Johnson has been headlining the Tech program for 11 years; but prior to joining the ACC, Johnson experienced great success with his patented triple-option offense at Navy (2002-07) and Georgia Southern (1997-2001).

Let’s check the damage, shall we?



-Second most points in an ACC game in school history (66)

-Most rushing TD’s in an ACC game in school history(8)

-Most rushing yards in an ACC game in school history (542)

-3rd most rushing yards in a game all-time (542)#GTvsLOU — Andy Demetra (@AndyDemetra) October 6, 2018

And even though Johnson had left for the Naval Academy, Georgia Southern continued to implement the triple-option attack under new coach Mike Sewak—as a show of respect and appreciation for Johnson's previous success (62-10 overall, two national championships for Division I-AA).

Well, when Brian VanGorder took over the Georgia Southern program in 2006, the cocky head coach announced GSU would operate a more conventional offensive attack ... which was certainly his right.

However, VanGorder didn't stop there, characterizing the triple-option offense as outdated.

There were even rumors of an in-house video from the VanGorder era ... denouncing the triple option.

This apparently incensed the gruff, but proud Johnson. As Exhibit A, here's a great quote from Georgia Southern athletics director Roger Inman, circa 2014.

"VanGorder had made some comments that he didn't think too highly of the (triple-option) offense, and Paul called me up and said, 'I need to talk to (athletics director) Sam (Baker) and get Georgia Southern on the schedule,'" Inman told USATODAY Sports. "I said, 'Why do you want to play us?' And he said, 'Because I want to beat the hell out of Brian VanGorder.'"

As the old story goes (via @DavidHaleESPN):



Brian VanGorder: Let’s bring Paul Johnson’s offense to the 21st Century.



Paul Johnson: I want to beat the hell out of Brian VanGorder.



(Johnson’s team currently has 66 points on VanGorder’s.) pic.twitter.com/NPTAtQ9Zj6 — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 6, 2018

Johnson would not get that chance for VanGorder revenge in 2014.

VanGorder went 3-8 during his first and only season with the Eagles (2006) and would subsequently resign from his post with GSU, as a means of joining Bobby Petrino's staff with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

The same Petrino who left the Falcons in supposed shame 11 years ago, bolting the franchise with three games remaining on the schedule in the dead of night ... only to resurface as the Arkansas head coach the following day.

(Before leaving town, Petrino even shook the hand of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, pledging his loyalty to Atlanta.)

And the same Petrino who's now in charge of Louisville, and who hired VanGorder as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator last winter.

Well, this may prove to be a winning strategy in the long term; but in the short run, Petrino had to know Johnson couldn't wait for Friday's long-awaited comeuppance, with Georgia Tech rushing for 542 yards (only two pass attempts all night), resting the punter for the entire game and then posting double-digit points in every quarter—including 21 in the final stanza.

Which brings us back to this:

It's hilarious and refreshing that Johnson—or any other head coach in college football—still holds grudges against others in the coaching profession.

There are very few secrets in coaching. Everyone knows someone from somewhere, and it's only natural for cliques to develop among the groups, whether based on age, location, personality, experience, temperament, prestige, style of play or offensive philosophy.

In other words, within this age of political correctness and extra-closeness among competitors, it's good to know Johnson will never pass on a chance to humble an old rival ... even if that calls for 65 running plays right up the gut.

