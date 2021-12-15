Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame offers free admission to college students

ATLANTA — Fans of the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame are in for a holiday treat, if they have their college IDs handy.
In partnership with Coca-Cola, the hall of fame is offering free admission to all college students during winter break.
The Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame features a 95,000 sq. ft. exhibition space, a Coca-Cola Fans’ Game Day Gallery and a new Locker Room exhibit.
Free admission will be available from Dec. 16, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.
Students simply need to provide a valid student ID at the hall of fame's box office to receive free entry from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.